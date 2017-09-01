Lowell blanks Rockford on the road

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Rockford and Lowell are two of the biggest powerhouses in West Michigan.

Football factories that just win.

Neither team has missed the playoffs since 1999.

Coming in to Friday night's game, the all time series between the two was 13-13-1.

Lowell scored on their first drive of the game with a 20 yard score by Ben Lobbezoo.

Rockford turned the ball over on their next two drives, first a fumble by Austin Klein and then an interception by Jason Whittaker.

The Red Arrows turned the second turnover into points as senio David Kruse powered his way in on the broken pass play.

Lowell was able to hold the Rams down the rest of the way and win 14-0.

