Lowell vs. East Grand Rapids Preview

LOWELL, MICH. - No longer a league game but no less a football clash, East Grand Rapids and Lowell are two of the most successful programs in West Michigan and once again they are hitting on all cylinders as they head into their rivalry game.

East Grand Rapids has the all time series in hand with a record of 33-16 but Lowell has won the last six matchups between the two, including a 34-7 win at East last year.

So far this year the Pioneers have had two commanding victories in Coach Casey Longo's second season.

After their loss to the Arrows last year, the Pioneers ran the table through the regular season so again, this will be a good barometer on where the Pioneers stand as they head into league play.

Not only is this a big time rivalry game but also the Pink Arrow Game for Lowell.

As the action is picking up on the field, thousands of dollars will be raised for cancer research off it.

The Red Arrows become the Pink Arrows and try to continue their red hot start after downing state powers, Warren De La Salle and Rockford.

Lowell doesn't shy away from the tough schedule and it tend to pay off for them but they know this is an improved Pioneer squad than the one they beat last year.

