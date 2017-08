Jared Lattimer goes down the sideline after catching a pass against Hart

HART, MICH. - Despite falling behind 9-0, Ludington rallied to beat Hart Friday night, 21-9.

The Pirates took the lead in the second quarter on a Dustin Klotz touchdown pass to Seth Andritsis. But the Orioles scored right before the half, and completed the comeback in the second half.

Ludington will be on the road next week against Stockbridge. Hart will visit Ravenna.

