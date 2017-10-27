MCC gets a test from Decatur, but advances to Districts

Dawson Fisher-Steigman scored two touchdowns in the second half of Muskegon Catholic Central's 42-20 win over Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27. (Photo: Matt Gard)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - It wasn't the blow out a lot of people were expecting on Friday, Oct. 27. Muskegon Catholic Central found themselves tied 14-14 with Decatur at halftime.

But the Crusaders found their groove in the second half. Cameron Martinez put a 30-yard run into the end zone to give MCC a 21-14 lead in the third.

Martinez would then take advantage of Jackson Riegler's run that put the ball inside the Decatur five-yard line. The QB called his own number and scored on a short run to put the Crusaders up 28-14.

Colin Warkentien would hook up with Bradley Mroczek to get Decatur back into the game. However, Reigler would intercept a Warkentien pass when the Raiders tried for a two-point conversion. It was 28-20 at that point.

MCC's Dawson Fisher-Steigman would score two running touchdowns to give the Crusaders a 42-20 win over their foes from Van Buren County.

Catholic will face the winner of Mendon and Lake Michigan Catholic next week. Those two teams play Saturday at 1 p.m.

