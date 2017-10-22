MHSAA football playoff pairings announced

After nine hard fought week s, the high school football playoff field is set and West Michigan is represented across every division.

Below is the entire field with local teams highlighted in bold. Times and dates will be announced later in the week.

Division 1



R1-D1 Grandville (6-3) 70.444 at Holland West Ottawa (8-1) 100.444

R1-D1 Rockford (6-3) 80.222 at Grand Ledge (8-1) 95.000

R1-D2 Lapeer (6-3) 68.889 at Davison (8-1) 95.000

R1-D2 Grand Blanc (7-2) 83.111 at Clarkston (7-2) 87.667

R2-D1 Walled Lake Central (5-4) 61.333 at White Lake Lakeland (6-2) 80.778

R2-D1 Detroit Catholic Central (5-4) 63.667 at Livonia Stevenson (5-4) 67.889

R2-D2 Salem (5-4) 57.111 at Belleville (9-0) 109.333

R2-D2 Saline (7-1) 92.556 at Canton (8-1) 102.111

R3-D1 Warren Mott (5-4) 60.667 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (8-1) 104.889

R3-D1 New Baltimore Anchor Bay (6-3) 66.222 at Macomb Dakota (6-3) 67.444

R3-D2 Detroit Western International (5-3) 47.000 at Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 100.444

R3-D2 Grosse Pointe South (5-4) 62.736 at Detroit Cass Tech (6-2) 72.889

R4-D1 Troy (6-3) 67.667 at Waterford Mott (8-1) 102.847

R4-D1 Bloomfield Hills (6-3) 70.556 at West Bloomfield (7-2) 91.111

R4-D2 Utica (5-4) 57.222 at Utica Eisenhower (9-0) 119.111

R4-D2 Romeo (7-2) 91.222 at Rochester Adams (8-1) 96.667

Division 2



R1-D1 Traverse City Central (6-3) 67.778 at Midland (8-1) 102.111

R1-D1 Midland Dow (7-2) 79.444 at Traverse City West (8-1) 96.556

R1-D2 Mattawan (7-2) 77.778 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 110.222

R1-D2 Portage Central (7-2) 85.000 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 102.222

R2-D1 Flint Carman-Ainsworth (5-4) 58.667 at Fenton (8-1) 100.333

R2-D1 Lowell (6-3) 74.333 at Flushing (7-2) 81.444

R2-D2 Livonia Franklin (7-2) 83.778 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 101.000

R2-D2 Livonia Churchill (7-2) 87.444 at Pinckney (8-1) 90.556

R3-D1 Temperance Bedford (6-3) 68.972 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (9-0) 112.000

R3-D1 Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) 82.556 at Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-2) 86.556

R3-D2 Dearborn Edsel Ford (6-3) 63.778 at Detroit Martin Luther King (8-1) 95.667

R3-D2 Grosse Pointe North (6-2) 78.556 at Detroit East English (8-1) 84.889

R4-D1 Royal Oak (6-3) 58.778 at Oak Park (7-2) 87.667

R4-D1 Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) 76.778 at Birmingham Groves (7-2) 84.000

R4-D2 Roseville (6-3) 69.181 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 96.667

R4-D2 Warren DeLaSalle (7-2) 94.492 at Ferndale (8-1) 94.778

Division 3



R1-D1 Holland (6-3) 65.111 at Muskegon (9-0) 112.000

R1-D1 Zeeland West (6-3) 73.444 at Zeeland East (9-0) 106.667

R1-D2 Cedar Springs (6-3) 71.444 at East Grand Rapids (9-0) 110.222

R1-D2 Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) 88.111 at DeWitt (8-1) 101.111

R2-D1 Coldwater (6-3) 67.972 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (9-0) 101.222

R2-D1 St Joseph (7-2) 83.778 at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1) 94.778

R2-D2 Tecumseh (5-4) 55.556 at East Lansing (7-2) 81.556

R2-D2 Parma Western (6-3) 59.750 at Haslett (7-2) 78.667

R3-D1 Detroit Cody (6-3) 56.958 at Dearborn Divine Child (8-1) 95.111

R3-D1 Redford Thurston (6-3) 62.222 at Romulus (6-3) 65.111

R3-D2 New Boston Huron (5-4) 54.000 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 96.889

R3-D2 Trenton (5-4) 58.556 at Riverview (8-1) 84.222

R4-D1 Bay City Central (5-4) 57.667 at Linden (7-2) 86.000

R4-D1 Ortonville-Brandon (6-3) 70.556 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 71.111

R4-D2 Hazel Park (6-3) 67.889 at Warren Woods Tower (7-2) 77.000

R4-D2 Farmington Hills Harrison (6-3) 74.222 at Warren Fitzgerald (7-2) 76.222

Division 4



R1-D1 Bay City John Glenn (5-4) 55.444 at Escanaba (7-2) 77.639

R1-D1 Flint Powers Catholic (5-4) 59.222 at Alma (7-2) 72.444

R1-D2 Williamston (5-4) 50.889 at Lake Fenton (8-1) 86.222

R1-D2 Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) 62.111 at Goodrich (8-1) 81.667

R2-D1 Whitehall (6-3) 58.667 at Belding (7-2) 75.444

R2-D1 Coopersville (6-3) 59.889 at Comstock Park (6-3) 62.556

R2-D2 Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2) 62.889 at Wyoming Kelloggsville (9-0) 96.889

R2-D2 Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3) 66.889 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) 92.667

R3-D1 Benton Harbor (5-4) 54.333 at Edwardsburg (8-1) 86.000

R3-D1 Vicksburg (7-2) 73.444 at Three Rivers (7-2) 75.000

R3-D2 Lansing Sexton (6-3) 71.111 at Lake Odessa Lakewood (8-1) 83.444

R3-D2 Plainwell (7-2) 73.444 at Grand Rapids South Christian (7-2) 73.556

R4-D1 Milan (5-4) 52.444 at Chelsea (8-1) 90.444

R4-D1 Flat Rock (7-2) 76.111 at River Rouge (7-2) 76.889

R4-D2 Madison Heights Lamphere (5-4) 50.333 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (8-1) 79.889

R4-D2 Detroit Mumford (6-3) 60.708 at Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy (6-3) 62.514

Division 5



R1-D1 Gladstone (7-2) 59.000 at Kingsford (7-1) 83.889

R1-D1 Hancock (7-2) 61.444 at Menominee (6-3) 65.194

R1-D2 Grayling (6-3) 56.556 at Reed City (8-1) 80.000

R1-D2 Remus Chippewa Hills (7-2) 69.889 at Clare (8-1) 74.667

R2-D1 North Muskegon (6-3) 47.444 at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) 69.889

R2-D1 Grant (6-3) 50.111 at Newaygo (7-2) 67.222

R2-D2 Bridgeport (6-3) 58.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (8-1) 91.556

R2-D2 Carrollton (6-3) 62.667 at Freeland (6-3) 65.444

R3-D1 Berrien Springs (6-3) 54.333 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-2) 73.639

R3-D1 Dowagiac (6-3) 61.667 at Kalamazoo Hackett (7-2) 67.111

R3-D2 Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 65.667 at Portland (8-1) 91.222

R3-D2 Lansing Catholic (7-2) 72.222 at Olivet (8-1) 83.000

R4-D1 Almont (7-2) 63.667 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 98.889

R4-D1 Richmond (7-2) 70.778 at Marine City (7-2) 90.403

R4-D2 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (7-2) 64.000 at Algonac (8-1) 81.556

R4-D2 Ida (7-2) 65.889 at Detroit Denby (6-2) 67.889

Division 6



R1-D1 Maple City Glen Lake (6-2) 52.556 at Boyne City (9-0) 90.667

R1-D1 Calumet (6-3) 58.333 at Traverse City St Francis (8-1) 86.000

R1-D2 Hemlock (6-3) 49.000 at Millington (8-1) 87.467

R1-D2 Houghton Lake (6-3) 49.222 at Harrison (6-3) 51.333

R2-D1 Lakeview (6-3) 50.444 at Montague (9-0) 93.222

R2-D1 Morley Stanwood (7-2) 56.889 at Kent City (9-0) 77.333

R2-D2 Byron (5-4) 49.333 at Ithaca (9-0) 90.667

R2-D2 Laingsburg (7-2) 56.556 at Montrose (7-2) 67.333

R3-D1 Schoolcraft (5-4) 49.667 at Watervliet (9-0) 86.000

R3-D1 Delton Kellogg (5-4) 50.667 at Parchment (6-3) 56.889

R3-D2 Quincy (5-4) 47.667 at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-1) 85.556

R3-D2 Hillsdale (5-4) 52.444 at Michigan Center (8-1) 72.667

R4-D1 Blissfield (5-4) 53.444 at Napoleon (7-2) 65.222

R4-D1 Ecorse (7-2) 59.000 at Brooklyn Columbia Central (6-3) 63.889

R4-D2 Detroit Henry Ford (6-3) 43.069 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0) 96.889

R4-D2 Detroit Central (7-2) 70.069 at Clinton Township Clintondale (7-2) 72.222

Division 7



R1-D1 McBain (7-2) 58.111 at Lake City (9-0) 87.111

R1-D1 Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) 59.778 at Elk Rapids (7-2) 65.667

R1-D2 St Louis (5-4) 42.000 at Beaverton (8-1) 78.111

R1-D2 Oscoda (6-3) 43.986 at Breckenridge (8-1) 61.222

R2-D1 Saranac (6-3) 49.222 at New Lothrop (9-0) 82.667

R2-D1 Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (6-3) 59.111 at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 68.889

R2-D2 Unionville-Sebewaing (5-4) 43.000 at Cass City (8-1) 72.778

R2-D2 Flint Hamady (7-2) 58.556 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 69.222

R3-D1 Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) 41.778 at Hartford (6-3) 50.778

R3-D1 Springport (6-3) 50.000 at Saugatuck (6-3) 50.444

R3-D2 Homer (6-3) 52.333 at Cassopolis (8-1) 68.444

R3-D2 Union City (7-2) 62.556 at Reading (7-2) 66.000

R4-D1 Clinton (6-3) 49.889 at Hudson (8-1) 83.333

R4-D1 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (5-4) 53.222 at Addison (7-2) 58.333

R4-D2 Detroit Delta Prep (6-3) 57.069 at Madison Heights Madison (9-0) 101.206

R4-D2 Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-1) 61.222 at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (9-0) 70.444

Division 8



R1-D1 Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-4) 35.486 at Iron River West Iron County (8-1) 73.667

R1-D1 Bark River-Harris (5-4) 43.361 at Norway (8-1) 62.847

R1-D2 Munising (4-4) 32.181 at Gaylord St Mary (9-0) 77.333

R1-D2 Newberry (6-2) 49.486 at Frankfort (6-2) 49.819

R2-D1 Hillman (5-4) 40.208 at AuGres-Sims (8-0) 69.556

R2-D1 Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-3) 43.625 at Lincoln Alcona (7-2) 56.208

R2-D2 Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-3) 43.778 at Saginaw Nouvel (9-0) 84.825

R2-D2 Ubly (7-2) 58.444 at Harbor Beach (8-1) 70.111

R3-D1 St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (7-2) 48.417 at Mendon (9-0) 80.000

R3-D1 Decatur (6-3) 48.444 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) 67.778

R3-D2 Athens (5-4) 30.333 at Pittsford (8-1) 66.333

R3-D2 Fulton (7-2) 51.222 at Climax-Scotts (7-2) 54.222

R4-D1 Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-3) 40.542 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0) 77.333

R4-D1 Petersburg-Summerfield (6-3) 49.111 at Morenci (6-3) 52.222

R4-D2 Waterford Our Lady (6-2) 49.333 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-2) 56.111

R4-D2 Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (6-2) 50.556 at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (6-3) 51.847



8-Player Football Division 1



R1 Ontonagon (5-3) 35.958 at Stephenson (7-2) 47.847

R1 Rudyard (7-2) 46.000 at Cedarville (7-2) 46.000

R2 Mesick (5-4) 31.778 at Central Lake (9-0) 65.778

R2 Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (6-3) 38.556 at Suttons Bay (6-3) 39.556

R3 Lawrence (4-5) 30.000 at Camden-Frontier (9-0) 64.000

R3 Webberville (5-4) 34.333 at Bellevue (8-1) 57.778

R4 Mayville (5-4) 36.667 at Deckerville (8-1) 63.889

R4 Kingston (7-2) 52.111 at Morrice (8-1) 60.222

8-Player Football Division 2



R1 Engadine (7-2) 46.000 at Rapid River (7-2) 50.181

R1 Powers North Central (6-2) 46.458 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-2) 47.000

R2 Atlanta (5-4) 28.889 at Pickford (9-0) 64.000

R2 Bellaire (5-4) 29.556 at Onekama (8-1) 58.667

R3 Peck (5-4) 29.111 at Kinde-North Huron (8-1) 49.111

R3 Bay City All Saints (6-3) 36.667 at Marion (7-2) 44.111

R4 North Adams-Jerome (5-4) 31.889 at Portland St Patrick (8-1) 51.444

R4 Battle Creek St Philip (5-4) 34.444 at Flint International Academy (7-2) 46.000

