MHSAA football playoff pairings announced

After nine hard fought week s, the high school football playoff field is set and West Michigan is represented across every division.
Below is the entire field with local teams highlighted in bold. Times and dates will be announced later in the week.
Division 1
R1-D1 Grandville (6-3) 70.444 at Holland West Ottawa (8-1) 100.444
R1-D1 Rockford (6-3) 80.222 at Grand Ledge (8-1) 95.000
R1-D2 Lapeer (6-3) 68.889 at Davison (8-1) 95.000
R1-D2 Grand Blanc (7-2) 83.111 at Clarkston (7-2) 87.667
R2-D1 Walled Lake Central (5-4) 61.333 at White Lake Lakeland (6-2) 80.778
R2-D1 Detroit Catholic Central (5-4) 63.667 at Livonia Stevenson (5-4) 67.889
R2-D2 Salem (5-4) 57.111 at Belleville (9-0) 109.333
R2-D2 Saline (7-1) 92.556 at Canton (8-1) 102.111
R3-D1 Warren Mott (5-4) 60.667 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (8-1) 104.889
R3-D1 New Baltimore Anchor Bay (6-3) 66.222 at Macomb Dakota (6-3) 67.444
R3-D2 Detroit Western International (5-3) 47.000 at Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 100.444
R3-D2 Grosse Pointe South (5-4) 62.736 at Detroit Cass Tech (6-2) 72.889
R4-D1 Troy (6-3) 67.667 at Waterford Mott (8-1) 102.847
R4-D1 Bloomfield Hills (6-3) 70.556 at West Bloomfield (7-2) 91.111
R4-D2 Utica (5-4) 57.222 at Utica Eisenhower (9-0) 119.111
R4-D2 Romeo (7-2) 91.222 at Rochester Adams (8-1) 96.667
Division 2
R1-D1 Traverse City Central (6-3) 67.778 at Midland (8-1) 102.111
R1-D1 Midland Dow (7-2) 79.444 at Traverse City West (8-1) 96.556
R1-D2 Mattawan (7-2) 77.778 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 110.222
R1-D2 Portage Central (7-2) 85.000 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 102.222
R2-D1 Flint Carman-Ainsworth (5-4) 58.667 at Fenton (8-1) 100.333
R2-D1 Lowell (6-3) 74.333 at Flushing (7-2) 81.444
R2-D2 Livonia Franklin (7-2) 83.778 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 101.000
R2-D2 Livonia Churchill (7-2) 87.444 at Pinckney (8-1) 90.556
R3-D1 Temperance Bedford (6-3) 68.972 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (9-0) 112.000
R3-D1 Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) 82.556 at Ypsilanti Lincoln (7-2) 86.556
R3-D2 Dearborn Edsel Ford (6-3) 63.778 at Detroit Martin Luther King (8-1) 95.667
R3-D2 Grosse Pointe North (6-2) 78.556 at Detroit East English (8-1) 84.889
R4-D1 Royal Oak (6-3) 58.778 at Oak Park (7-2) 87.667
R4-D1 Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) 76.778 at Birmingham Groves (7-2) 84.000
R4-D2 Roseville (6-3) 69.181 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 96.667
R4-D2 Warren DeLaSalle (7-2) 94.492 at Ferndale (8-1) 94.778
Division 3
R1-D1 Holland (6-3) 65.111 at Muskegon (9-0) 112.000
R1-D1 Zeeland West (6-3) 73.444 at Zeeland East (9-0) 106.667
R1-D2 Cedar Springs (6-3) 71.444 at East Grand Rapids (9-0) 110.222
R1-D2 Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) 88.111 at DeWitt (8-1) 101.111
R2-D1 Coldwater (6-3) 67.972 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (9-0) 101.222
R2-D1 St Joseph (7-2) 83.778 at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1) 94.778
R2-D2 Tecumseh (5-4) 55.556 at East Lansing (7-2) 81.556
R2-D2 Parma Western (6-3) 59.750 at Haslett (7-2) 78.667
R3-D1 Detroit Cody (6-3) 56.958 at Dearborn Divine Child (8-1) 95.111
R3-D1 Redford Thurston (6-3) 62.222 at Romulus (6-3) 65.111
R3-D2 New Boston Huron (5-4) 54.000 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 96.889
R3-D2 Trenton (5-4) 58.556 at Riverview (8-1) 84.222
R4-D1 Bay City Central (5-4) 57.667 at Linden (7-2) 86.000
R4-D1 Ortonville-Brandon (6-3) 70.556 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 71.111
R4-D2 Hazel Park (6-3) 67.889 at Warren Woods Tower (7-2) 77.000
R4-D2 Farmington Hills Harrison (6-3) 74.222 at Warren Fitzgerald (7-2) 76.222
Division 4
R1-D1 Bay City John Glenn (5-4) 55.444 at Escanaba (7-2) 77.639
R1-D1 Flint Powers Catholic (5-4) 59.222 at Alma (7-2) 72.444
R1-D2 Williamston (5-4) 50.889 at Lake Fenton (8-1) 86.222
R1-D2 Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-2) 62.111 at Goodrich (8-1) 81.667
R2-D1 Whitehall (6-3) 58.667 at Belding (7-2) 75.444
R2-D1 Coopersville (6-3) 59.889 at Comstock Park (6-3) 62.556
R2-D2 Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2) 62.889 at Wyoming Kelloggsville (9-0) 96.889
R2-D2 Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3) 66.889 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) 92.667
R3-D1 Benton Harbor (5-4) 54.333 at Edwardsburg (8-1) 86.000
R3-D1 Vicksburg (7-2) 73.444 at Three Rivers (7-2) 75.000
R3-D2 Lansing Sexton (6-3) 71.111 at Lake Odessa Lakewood (8-1) 83.444
R3-D2 Plainwell (7-2) 73.444 at Grand Rapids South Christian (7-2) 73.556
R4-D1 Milan (5-4) 52.444 at Chelsea (8-1) 90.444
R4-D1 Flat Rock (7-2) 76.111 at River Rouge (7-2) 76.889
R4-D2 Madison Heights Lamphere (5-4) 50.333 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (8-1) 79.889
R4-D2 Detroit Mumford (6-3) 60.708 at Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy (6-3) 62.514
Division 5
R1-D1 Gladstone (7-2) 59.000 at Kingsford (7-1) 83.889
R1-D1 Hancock (7-2) 61.444 at Menominee (6-3) 65.194
R1-D2 Grayling (6-3) 56.556 at Reed City (8-1) 80.000
R1-D2 Remus Chippewa Hills (7-2) 69.889 at Clare (8-1) 74.667
R2-D1 North Muskegon (6-3) 47.444 at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) 69.889
R2-D1 Grant (6-3) 50.111 at Newaygo (7-2) 67.222
R2-D2 Bridgeport (6-3) 58.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (8-1) 91.556
R2-D2 Carrollton (6-3) 62.667 at Freeland (6-3) 65.444
R3-D1 Berrien Springs (6-3) 54.333 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-2) 73.639
R3-D1 Dowagiac (6-3) 61.667 at Kalamazoo Hackett (7-2) 67.111
R3-D2 Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 65.667 at Portland (8-1) 91.222
R3-D2 Lansing Catholic (7-2) 72.222 at Olivet (8-1) 83.000
R4-D1 Almont (7-2) 63.667 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 98.889
R4-D1 Richmond (7-2) 70.778 at Marine City (7-2) 90.403
R4-D2 Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (7-2) 64.000 at Algonac (8-1) 81.556
R4-D2 Ida (7-2) 65.889 at Detroit Denby (6-2) 67.889
Division 6
R1-D1 Maple City Glen Lake (6-2) 52.556 at Boyne City (9-0) 90.667
R1-D1 Calumet (6-3) 58.333 at Traverse City St Francis (8-1) 86.000
R1-D2 Hemlock (6-3) 49.000 at Millington (8-1) 87.467
R1-D2 Houghton Lake (6-3) 49.222 at Harrison (6-3) 51.333
R2-D1 Lakeview (6-3) 50.444 at Montague (9-0) 93.222
R2-D1 Morley Stanwood (7-2) 56.889 at Kent City (9-0) 77.333
R2-D2 Byron (5-4) 49.333 at Ithaca (9-0) 90.667
R2-D2 Laingsburg (7-2) 56.556 at Montrose (7-2) 67.333
R3-D1 Schoolcraft (5-4) 49.667 at Watervliet (9-0) 86.000
R3-D1 Delton Kellogg (5-4) 50.667 at Parchment (6-3) 56.889
R3-D2 Quincy (5-4) 47.667 at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-1) 85.556
R3-D2 Hillsdale (5-4) 52.444 at Michigan Center (8-1) 72.667
R4-D1 Blissfield (5-4) 53.444 at Napoleon (7-2) 65.222
R4-D1 Ecorse (7-2) 59.000 at Brooklyn Columbia Central (6-3) 63.889
R4-D2 Detroit Henry Ford (6-3) 43.069 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0) 96.889
R4-D2 Detroit Central (7-2) 70.069 at Clinton Township Clintondale (7-2) 72.222
Division 7
R1-D1 McBain (7-2) 58.111 at Lake City (9-0) 87.111
R1-D1 Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) 59.778 at Elk Rapids (7-2) 65.667
R1-D2 St Louis (5-4) 42.000 at Beaverton (8-1) 78.111
R1-D2 Oscoda (6-3) 43.986 at Breckenridge (8-1) 61.222
R2-D1 Saranac (6-3) 49.222 at New Lothrop (9-0) 82.667
R2-D1 Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (6-3) 59.111 at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 68.889
R2-D2 Unionville-Sebewaing (5-4) 43.000 at Cass City (8-1) 72.778
R2-D2 Flint Hamady (7-2) 58.556 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 69.222
R3-D1 Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) 41.778 at Hartford (6-3) 50.778
R3-D1 Springport (6-3) 50.000 at Saugatuck (6-3) 50.444
R3-D2 Homer (6-3) 52.333 at Cassopolis (8-1) 68.444
R3-D2 Union City (7-2) 62.556 at Reading (7-2) 66.000
R4-D1 Clinton (6-3) 49.889 at Hudson (8-1) 83.333
R4-D1 Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (5-4) 53.222 at Addison (7-2) 58.333
R4-D2 Detroit Delta Prep (6-3) 57.069 at Madison Heights Madison (9-0) 101.206
R4-D2 Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-1) 61.222 at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (9-0) 70.444
Division 8
R1-D1 Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-4) 35.486 at Iron River West Iron County (8-1) 73.667
R1-D1 Bark River-Harris (5-4) 43.361 at Norway (8-1) 62.847
R1-D2 Munising (4-4) 32.181 at Gaylord St Mary (9-0) 77.333
R1-D2 Newberry (6-2) 49.486 at Frankfort (6-2) 49.819
R2-D1 Hillman (5-4) 40.208 at AuGres-Sims (8-0) 69.556
R2-D1 Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-3) 43.625 at Lincoln Alcona (7-2) 56.208
R2-D2 Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-3) 43.778 at Saginaw Nouvel (9-0) 84.825
R2-D2 Ubly (7-2) 58.444 at Harbor Beach (8-1) 70.111
R3-D1 St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (7-2) 48.417 at Mendon (9-0) 80.000
R3-D1 Decatur (6-3) 48.444 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) 67.778
R3-D2 Athens (5-4) 30.333 at Pittsford (8-1) 66.333
R3-D2 Fulton (7-2) 51.222 at Climax-Scotts (7-2) 54.222
R4-D1 Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-3) 40.542 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0) 77.333
R4-D1 Petersburg-Summerfield (6-3) 49.111 at Morenci (6-3) 52.222
R4-D2 Waterford Our Lady (6-2) 49.333 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-2) 56.111
R4-D2 Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (6-2) 50.556 at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (6-3) 51.847
8-Player Football Division 1
R1 Ontonagon (5-3) 35.958 at Stephenson (7-2) 47.847
R1 Rudyard (7-2) 46.000 at Cedarville (7-2) 46.000
R2 Mesick (5-4) 31.778 at Central Lake (9-0) 65.778
R2 Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (6-3) 38.556 at Suttons Bay (6-3) 39.556
R3 Lawrence (4-5) 30.000 at Camden-Frontier (9-0) 64.000
R3 Webberville (5-4) 34.333 at Bellevue (8-1) 57.778
R4 Mayville (5-4) 36.667 at Deckerville (8-1) 63.889
R4 Kingston (7-2) 52.111 at Morrice (8-1) 60.222
8-Player Football Division 2
R1 Engadine (7-2) 46.000 at Rapid River (7-2) 50.181
R1 Powers North Central (6-2) 46.458 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-2) 47.000
R2 Atlanta (5-4) 28.889 at Pickford (9-0) 64.000
R2 Bellaire (5-4) 29.556 at Onekama (8-1) 58.667
R3 Peck (5-4) 29.111 at Kinde-North Huron (8-1) 49.111
R3 Bay City All Saints (6-3) 36.667 at Marion (7-2) 44.111
R4 North Adams-Jerome (5-4) 31.889 at Portland St Patrick (8-1) 51.444
R4 Battle Creek St Philip (5-4) 34.444 at Flint International Academy (7-2) 46.000
