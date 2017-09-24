Michigan prep football rankings: Muskegon tops Super 10

Free Press special columnist Mick McCabe ranks the top high school football programs in Michigan:

Super 10

Rank. School. Record. Division

1. Muskegon, 5-0, 3

2. Utica Eisenhower, 5-0, 1

3. Detroit King, 4-1, 2

4. Detroit Cass Tech, 3-1, 1

5. Muskegon Mona Shores, 5-0, 2

6. Saline, 4-1, 1

7. East Grand Rapids, 5-0, 3

8. Lowell, 4-1, 2

9. Belleville, 5-0, 1

10. Traverse City West, 5-0, 2

Division 1

1. Utica Eisenhower, 5-0

2. Detroit Cass Tech, 3-1

3. Saline, 4-1

4. Belleville, 5-0

5. Canton, 4-1

6. Davison, 5-0

7. Dearborn Fordson, 5-0

8. Grandville, 4-1

9. Clinton Twp Chippewa Valley, 4-1

10. Grand Blanc, 5-0

Division 2

1. Detroit King, 4-1

2. Muskegon Mona Shores, 5-0

3. Lowell, 4-1

4. Traverse City West, 5-0

5. Warren De La Salle, 4-1

6. Oak Park, 4-1

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 5-0

8. Rochester Adams, 4-1

9. Detroit East English Village, 5-0

10. Wyandotte, 5-0

Division 3

1. Muskegon, 5-0

2. East Grand Rapids, 5-0

3. Grand Rapids Christian, 5-0

4. Gibraltar Carlson, 5-0

5. Dearborn Divine Child, 5-0

6. DeWitt, 4-1

7. Zeeland East, 5-0

8. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 5-0

9. River Rouge, 4-1

10. Edwardsburg, 5-0

Division 4

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 5-0

2. Alma, 5-0

3. Lake Fenton, 4-1

4. Wyoming Kelloggsville, 5-0

5. Three Rivers, 4-1

6. Lake Odessa-Lakewood, 5-0

7. Wyoming Godwin Heights, 5-0

8. Goodrich, 4-1

9. Plainwell, 4-1

10. Escanaba, 4-1

Division 5

1. Frankenmuth, 5-0

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 4-1

3. Belding, 4-1

4. Grand Rapids South Christian 4-1

5. Portland, 4-1

6. Ann Arbor Richard, 5-0

7. Muskegon Oakridge, 4-1

8. Menominee, 4-1

9. Marine City, 4-1

10. Gladstone, 5-0

Division 6

1. Ithaca, 5-0

2. Montague, 5-0

3. Traverse City St. Francis, 5-0

4. Millington, 5-0

5. Jackson Lumen Christi, 4-1

6. Kent City, 5-0

7. Boyne City, 5-0

8. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 5-0

9. Detroit Central 4-1

10. Watervliet, 5-0

Division 7

1. New Lothrop, 5-0

2. Hudson, 5-0

3. Madison Heights Madison, 5-0

4. Pewamo-Westphalia, 4-1

5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 5-0

6. Lake City, 5-0

7. Union City, 5-0

8. Cassopolis, 5-0

9. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port, 4-1

10. McBain, 4-1

Division 8

1. Muskegon Catholic Central, 4-0

2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 5-0

3. Saginaw Nouvel, 5-0

4. Frankfort, 4-1

5. Mendon, 5-0

6. Gaylord St Mary, 5-0

7. Climax-Scotts, 4-1

8. Norway, 5-0

9. Harbor Beach, 4-1

10. Ubly, 4-1

