Michigan prep football rankings: Muskegon tops Super 10

Free Press special columnist Mick McCabe ranks the top high school football programs in Michigan:
Super 10
Rank. School. Record. Division
1. Muskegon, 5-0, 3
2. Utica Eisenhower, 5-0, 1
3. Detroit King, 4-1, 2
4. Detroit Cass Tech, 3-1, 1
5. Muskegon Mona Shores, 5-0, 2
6. Saline, 4-1, 1
7. East Grand Rapids, 5-0, 3
8. Lowell, 4-1, 2
9. Belleville, 5-0, 1
10. Traverse City West, 5-0, 2
Division 1
1. Utica Eisenhower, 5-0
2. Detroit Cass Tech, 3-1
3. Saline, 4-1
4. Belleville, 5-0
5. Canton, 4-1
6. Davison, 5-0
7. Dearborn Fordson, 5-0
8. Grandville, 4-1
9. Clinton Twp Chippewa Valley, 4-1
10. Grand Blanc, 5-0
Division 2
1. Detroit King, 4-1
2. Muskegon Mona Shores, 5-0
3. Lowell, 4-1
4. Traverse City West, 5-0
5. Warren De La Salle, 4-1
6. Oak Park, 4-1
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 5-0
8. Rochester Adams, 4-1
9. Detroit East English Village, 5-0
10. Wyandotte, 5-0
Division 3
1. Muskegon, 5-0
2. East Grand Rapids, 5-0
3. Grand Rapids Christian, 5-0
4. Gibraltar Carlson, 5-0
5. Dearborn Divine Child, 5-0
6. DeWitt, 4-1
7. Zeeland East, 5-0
8. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 5-0
9. River Rouge, 4-1
10. Edwardsburg, 5-0
Division 4
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 5-0
2. Alma, 5-0
3. Lake Fenton, 4-1
4. Wyoming Kelloggsville, 5-0
5. Three Rivers, 4-1
6. Lake Odessa-Lakewood, 5-0
7. Wyoming Godwin Heights, 5-0
8. Goodrich, 4-1
9. Plainwell, 4-1
10. Escanaba, 4-1
Division 5
1. Frankenmuth, 5-0
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 4-1
3. Belding, 4-1
4. Grand Rapids South Christian 4-1
5. Portland, 4-1
6. Ann Arbor Richard, 5-0
7. Muskegon Oakridge, 4-1
8. Menominee, 4-1
9. Marine City, 4-1
10. Gladstone, 5-0
Division 6
1. Ithaca, 5-0
2. Montague, 5-0
3. Traverse City St. Francis, 5-0
4. Millington, 5-0
5. Jackson Lumen Christi, 4-1
6. Kent City, 5-0
7. Boyne City, 5-0
8. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 5-0
9. Detroit Central 4-1
10. Watervliet, 5-0
Division 7
1. New Lothrop, 5-0
2. Hudson, 5-0
3. Madison Heights Madison, 5-0
4. Pewamo-Westphalia, 4-1
5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 5-0
6. Lake City, 5-0
7. Union City, 5-0
8. Cassopolis, 5-0
9. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port, 4-1
10. McBain, 4-1
Division 8
1. Muskegon Catholic Central, 4-0
2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 5-0
3. Saginaw Nouvel, 5-0
4. Frankfort, 4-1
5. Mendon, 5-0
6. Gaylord St Mary, 5-0
7. Climax-Scotts, 4-1
8. Norway, 5-0
9. Harbor Beach, 4-1
10. Ubly, 4-1
