Mona Shores sails past Jenison

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Mona Shores football team remains on a collison course with the Big Reds of Muskegon after a 42-7 win over Jenison Friday night.

The Sailors and Wildcats traded touchdowns in the first quarter before Mona Shores exploded for 21 second quarter points.

Mona Shores improves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the OK-Black, they face Kenowa Hills next week. Jenison falls to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the OK Black, they face Reeths Puffer next week.

