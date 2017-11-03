Montague avenges 2016 playoff loss; beats Kent City

Montague's Jake Jancek hauls in one of his two touchdown receptions in the Wildcats 37-13 win over Kent City.

MONTAGUE, MICH. - Montague and Kent City met in the MHSAA playoffs for the second straight year, Friday night. Last year Kent City was able to advance with a 20-19 win over the Wildcats.

This year Sebastian Archer passed for two touchdowns, both to Jake Jancek, and ran for a third score to lead Montague to a 37-13 win over Kent City Friday night.

Montague's David Rumsey opened the scoring with a 28 yard field goal. The Wildcat lead grew to 10-0 later in the first quarter on a 73 yard run by Bryce Stark.

Archer and Jancek's first scoring connection from 26 yards increased the lead to 17-0 in the second. Gio Weeks kept Kent City in the game with his first touchdown of the night returning the ensuing kickoff 84 yards cutting the lead to 17-7.

Archer's 10 yard touchdown run midway through the second gave Montague a 24-7 halftime lead.

Montague increased the lead to 37-7 in the4 third quarter on a 34 yard run from Stark and a 42 yard strike from Archer to Jancek.

Weeks second touchdown for Kent City a 3 Yard run made the final score 37-13.

Montague improves to 11-0, they advance to the Regional title game next week at Ithaca. Kent City finished the year 10-1.

