Montague crushes MCC for perfect season

Highlights from Montague vs. Muskegon Catholic Central

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 12:14 AM. EDT October 21, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - In a battle of undefeateds, Montague and Muskegon Catholic Central played for the first time ever.
 

The Wildcats went on the road and crushed the Crusaders on their home field, winning 34-10.

