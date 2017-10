(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

The Montague Wildcats are in the Division 6 District Finals after a 47-0 pounding of Lakeview on Friday night at Townsend Stadium.

Sebastian Archer and Bryce Stark scored touchdowns to put Montague out in front 20-0 before the first quarter was over.

Montague advances to play Kent City in the district finals next week.

