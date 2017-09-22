Montague hangs on to beat Whitehall 46-44

Bryce Stark scores on a 68 yard against Whitehall Friday September 22, 2017

WHITEHALL, MICH. - Montague and Whitehall came into Friday nights showdown tied for first in the West Michigan Conference. The visiting Wildcats stand alone in first after they escaped Whitehall with a two point win 46-44.

Montague scored on the first play of the game on Bryce Stark's 68-yard run to make it 7-0 Wildcats. Later in the first Whitehall's Josh Thommen evened the score at 7 on a one yard run. Sebastian Archer found Jake Jancek for a 35 yard score to give Montague a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

The Wildcats would extend the lead to 27-7 on a pair of touchdown runs by Stark. A 9-yard-run by Whitehall's Terrell Harris cut the lead to 27-14. Montague would extend the lead late in the half on Archer's second touchdown pass of the game, 5 yards to Kenyan Johnson, extended the lead to 33-14. Whitehall kept it a two score game at the half on Collin Mahan's 33 yard field goal.

Justin Brown started Whitehall's second half comeback attempt with a 60 yard touchdown run to make it 33-25 after three.

The fourth quarter started with a flurry as the two teams combined for three touchdowns in the first 34 seconds. Brown started the scoring with a 1 yard run. Montague scored on an Archer to Johnson 80-yard strike. Brown's third touchdown of the game, a 60-yard run, cut the lead to two, 40-38, with 11:26 left.

Archer's fourth touchdown pass of the game gave the Wildcats an eight point lead. Whitehall scored with 3:59 left in the game on a Brown pass to Tyler Russell. Montague was able to stop the two point conversion to keep the score 46-44.

Whitehall had one final chance, but the Montague defense came up big as Archer's interception sealed the two point win.

