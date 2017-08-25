Montague overpowers Reed City

Montague and Reed City shake hands after the Wildcats 41-14 win

MONTAGUE, MICH. - Two of the most consistent teams in West Michigan met in Montague Friday night. Reed City has averaged ten wins per season since the start of the decade, but they've never defeated Montague in eight tries.

Blake Jones seven yard touchdown run opened the scoring for Montague. The lead would grow to 14-0 after one quarter on Sebastiabn Archer's 32-yard scoring strike to Jake Jancek.

Reed City cut the lead to 14-6 in the second on Phillip Jones five yard run. The Wildcats offense continued to roll when Archer and Jancek hooked up for a second touchdown connection, this time from 44 yards out, to extend the lead to 21-6 at the half.

Montague extended the lead to 29 points in the third quarter on touchdown runs from Bryce Stark and Archer. Both teams would add a 4th quarter score as Montague beats Reed City for the ninth straight time 41-14.

