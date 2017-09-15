Close Montague stays on top of West Michigan Conference Highlights from Montague vs. North Muskegon Eric Lloyd, WZZM 12:25 AM. EDT September 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NORTH MUSKEGON, MICH. - The West Michigan Conference tends to run through Montague and this year seems no different as the Wildcats took care of North Muskegon on the road 48-7. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp More Stories One person dead, two children hurt in hit and run crash Sep 15, 2017, 9:49 p.m. Islamic State claims London subway terror attack… Sep 15, 2017, 4:15 a.m. Legislators say proposed no fault bills could reduce rates Sep 15, 2017, 6:16 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs