Muskegon Catholic Central shuts out Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Muskegon Catholic Central used a strong defense and a potent offense to beat Muskegon Heights 32-0 Friday night.
The Crusaders built the 32 point lead in the first half and cruised to the easy win.
Muskegon Catholic Central improved to 5-0 on the year 3-0 in the Lakes 8, next week they host Manistee. Muskegon Heights falls to 3-3 & 2-1, they host Orchard View on Homecoming next Saturday.
