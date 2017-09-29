Muskegon Catholic Central shuts out Muskegon Heights

(Photo: Barrigear, Cheryl)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Muskegon Catholic Central used a strong defense and a potent offense to beat Muskegon Heights 32-0 Friday night.

The Crusaders built the 32 point lead in the first half and cruised to the easy win.

Muskegon Catholic Central improved to 5-0 on the year 3-0 in the Lakes 8, next week they host Manistee. Muskegon Heights falls to 3-3 & 2-1, they host Orchard View on Homecoming next Saturday.

© 2017 WZZM-TV