Muskegon runs away with district title

MUSKEGON - Anybody paying attention throughout the year, knew Division 3 was going to be an absolute gauntlet to get out of West Michigan.

Already seen Grand Rapids Christian, East Grand Rapids and Zeeland East knocked off.

District finals brings us two of the winningest teams on the lakeshore the past decade, Big Reds hosting the Dux, this one moved to Grand Haven to get a better field with the field turf.

The better field gave them all the traction the Big Reds needed lead by La'Darius Jefferson's 240 yards rushing to a 55-20 district title win.

