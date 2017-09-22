Muskegon shuts out Reeths-Puffer, 61-0

As the season goes on, it's become a seemingly impossible task to take down the Muskegon Big Reds.

Reeths-Puffer was hoping to upset Muskegon for the first time since 1999. Instead Muskegon showed why they're the number one ranked team in division 3, and likely, the entire state, with a 61-0 win.

In the first quarter, qquarterback Ladarius Jefferson had a 55-yard touchdown run on 4th down and 1 to put the Big Reds up 14-0. After stopping the Rockets on downs, Lonnie Clark Jr. raced 85 yards to put Muskegon up 21-0 and the rout was on.

© 2017 WZZM-TV