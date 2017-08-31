Oakridge beats North Muskegon in Norsemen territory

NORTH MUSKEGON, MICH - Oakridge started the season with two straight road games, beating Chippewa Hills in the first week. They traveled to North Muskegon in week two to take on the Norsemen.

The Eagles led 13-0 heading into halftime, but the Norseman came into the third quarter with a spark. North Muskegon scored 14 points in 1:20.

Ultimately the Eagles were too strong for the Norsemen. The final score 42-14.

© 2017 WZZM-TV