Oakridge jumped out to a 14-6 halftime lead over Ravenna and held them scoreless the rest of the way, winning 24-6.

The Eagles recovered a Bulldogs fumble early in the third quarter and that led to an Oakridge field goal to make it a 17-6 game.

It stayed that way until late in the 4th quarter when Blake Masterman iced the game with a 9-yard TD run.

© 2017 WZZM-TV