(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

Oakridge moved on to the District Finals with a 38-7 victory over North Muskegon at Erickson Stadium on Friday night.

The Eagles Alex Shoop ran for two touchdowns in the second half, as Oakridge's 23-7 halftime lead grew to 31 in the fourth quarter.

Oakridge will host Grant next week for a spot in the regional finals.

