Oakridge shuts out Grant to win District Title

EGLESTON TOWNSHIP, MICH - The Oakridge Eagles scored early and often in a 38-0 rout of Grant in the Division 5 District Finals at Erickson Stadium Friday night.

The Eagles got first half touchdowns from Alex Shoop, Koleman Wall, Blake Masterman and Leroy Quinn, along with Jaxon Fri field goal to take a 31-0 lead into the half.

Oakridge faces Saginaw Swan Valley in next week's regional final.

© 2017 WZZM-TV