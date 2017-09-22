Orchard View pulls away for big win over Manistee

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Sophomore Edmari Mitchell accounted for six touchdowns to lead Muskegon Orchard View to its first win of the season over Manistee 50-28. Mitchell ran for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, he caught a touchdown pass, and threw for another.

Orchard View lead 21-14 at the half before Manistee tied the score at 21 in the third. The Cardinals scored 21 straight points.

The Cardinal imporove to 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in the Lakes Eight Conference. Manistee falls to 1-4 and 1-2 in conference.

