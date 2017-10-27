WZZM
Panthers beat out Broncos at home

Highlights from Coopersville vs. Comstock Park

WZZM 11:41 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

Coopersville fell to Comstock Park with another game decided by single digits.  The Panthers beat out Broncos at home 31 to 28. 

Check out the full highlights above. 

 

