Potent offense leads South Christian to win over Holland Christian

EAST KENTWOOD, MICH. - Grand Rapids South Christian started fast and never looked back as they cruised to a 40-12 win in their season opener against Holland Christian.
Senior quarterback Andrew Haan's 30-yard pass to senior RB Wes VanSolkema started the scoring. Late in the half Brennen Beukema's touchdown run gave the Sailors a 14-0 lead.
Holland Christian got on the board in the third when Wilson Wirebaugh connected with Levi Van Dam. That was as close as the Maroons would get.
