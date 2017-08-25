Potent offense leads South Christian to win over Holland Christian

South Christian's Wes van Solkema scores against Holland Christian

EAST KENTWOOD, MICH. - Grand Rapids South Christian started fast and never looked back as they cruised to a 40-12 win in their season opener against Holland Christian.

Senior quarterback Andrew Haan's 30-yard pass to senior RB Wes VanSolkema started the scoring. Late in the half Brennen Beukema's touchdown run gave the Sailors a 14-0 lead.

Holland Christian got on the board in the third when Wilson Wirebaugh connected with Levi Van Dam. That was as close as the Maroons would get.

