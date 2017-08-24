Reeths-Puffer comes back to beat Grand Haven

Evan Moskwa scores on a 40 yard run in Reeths-Puffer's 28-10 win over Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Muskegon Reeths-Puffer scored the last 21 points of the game to beat Grand Haven.

The Buccaneers scored the only points of the first quarter on a 37-yard field goal from Jake Thayer.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the second. Evan Moskwa connected with Carter Fulton from eight yards out to give the Rockets a 7-3 lead. Grand Haven took the lead back on a 12 yard scoring strike from Adam Nelson to Kellum Bridgeforth.

Reeths-Puffer controlled the second half. Nicholas Dailey, Evan Moskwa, and Daven Fox had rushing touchdowns as the Rockets ended a three game losing streak to Grand Haven.

