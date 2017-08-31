WZZM
Close

Reeths Puffer trumps Orchard View

Orchard View @ Reeths-Puffer

Kamady Rudd, WZZM 12:21 AM. EDT September 01, 2017

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH - Reeths Puffer's quarterback Evan Moskwa scored the first two touchdowns for the Rockets when they hosted Orchard View in week two.

The Cardinals gave the Rockets a run for their money, but fell 49 to 21. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories