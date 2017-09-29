Rockford shuts Grandville out

Rockford Rams player during summer practice. (Photo: WZZM 13 Sports)

GRANDVILLE, MICH - The last time Grandville and Rockford football teams met was in the district finals last year. The Bulldogs knocked off the Rams 20-3 in that game. Friday night the Rams defense extracted a bit of revenge.

The Rams kept Grandville off the board pitching a shutout. Rockfor's offense was able to score in each quarter to take a 14-0 lead at the half on scoring runs from Connor White and Maliq Thompson. Marcus Remtema's fumble recovery for a touchdown extended the lead to 20-0. Drew Bareno connected with Logan Lee for the final score of the game as Rockford won 27-0.

Rockford moved to 4-2 on the season, next week they take on West Ottawa in a battle for the OK Red lead. Grandville falls to 4-2, next week they host Ottawa Hills.

