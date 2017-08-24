Rockford shuts out Saline in the Big House

Rockford players celebrate after taking a 14-0 lead over Saline in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MICH. - The season opener between Rockford and Saline at the Big House in Ann Arbor turned into a defensive slugfest. The Rams defense proved their mettle by shutting out the Hornets in a 14-0 win.

Saline averaged nearly 42.5 points a game in 2016, a season that ended with a one point loss to Detroit Cass Tech in the regional finals.

Ian Rodriguez opened the scoring for Rockford with a 24 yard Touchdown run midway through the first quarter for a seven nothing lead. Rockford would add to the lead in the fourth when Jason Whittaker and Eli Haddad connected on a 58 yard scoring pass extending the lead to 14.

