South Christian tops FHE, 36-20

South Christian withstood a big first quarter blow from Forest Hills Eastern to beat the Hawks 36-20.

Ben Armbrester hauled in a 26 yard touchdown to give FHE a 7-0 lead but Sailors quarterback Andrew Haan found receiver Peyton Vis on 4th and 6 for a 37 yard score to tie the game.

Armbrester then returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for another touchdown to give FHE the 14-7 lead.

A Brennen Beukema TD run and a safety in the 2nd qtr gave the Sailors a 16-14 halftime lead.

