South Christian tops FHE, 36-20

South Christian withstood a big first quarter blow from Forest Hills Eastern to beat the Hawks 36-20.
Ben Armbrester hauled in a 26 yard touchdown to give FHE a 7-0 lead but Sailors quarterback Andrew Haan found receiver Peyton Vis on 4th and 6 for a 37 yard score to tie the game.
Armbrester then returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for another touchdown to give FHE the 14-7 lead.
A Brennen Beukema TD run and a safety in the 2nd qtr gave the Sailors a 16-14 halftime lead.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs