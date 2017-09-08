WZZM
South Christian tops FHE, 36-20

Highlights from Forest Hills Eastern vs. South Christian

Jamal Spencer, WZZM 11:40 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

South Christian withstood a big first quarter blow from Forest Hills Eastern to beat the Hawks 36-20. 

Ben Armbrester hauled in a 26 yard touchdown to give FHE a 7-0 lead but Sailors quarterback Andrew Haan found receiver Peyton Vis on 4th and 6 for a 37 yard score to tie the game. 

Armbrester then returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for another touchdown to give FHE the 14-7 lead. 

A Brennen Beukema TD run and a safety in the 2nd qtr gave the Sailors a 16-14 halftime lead.

