South Christian tops Wayland Union in O-K Gold Play

South Christian beats Wyland

WAYLAND, MICH. - Luke Schrotenboer had a huge game Friday in leading South Christian to Wayland Union, 35-14.

Schrotenboer caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Andrew Haan. He also ran for a touchdown. Wayland Union got a 68-yard touchdown pass from Carter Morse to Coby Dressler.

South Christian moves to 4-1 with the win while Wayland Union falls to 3-2 with the loss.

