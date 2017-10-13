Close Strong 2nd half clinches playoff spot for Godwin Heights Highlights from Northpointe Christian vs. Godwin Heights Eric Lloyd, WZZM 12:32 AM. EDT October 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming Godwin Heights used a furious second half comeback to beat Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian and clinch a playoff spot with the 36-26 win. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Verify: Can homeowners take their own water samples… Oct 13, 2017, 6:29 p.m. Rockford Public Schools to test all schools with well water Oct 13, 2017, 11:59 a.m. Prosecutor to charge 2 women in Carrillo case Oct 13, 2017, 11:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs