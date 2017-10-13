WZZM
Strong 2nd half clinches playoff spot for Godwin Heights

Highlights from Northpointe Christian vs. Godwin Heights

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 12:32 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming Godwin Heights used a furious second half comeback to beat Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian and clinch a playoff spot with the 36-26 win.

