Sunrise Sidelines: Grandville High School

Grandville High School Sunrise Sidelines (Photo: Laura Hartman)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - The fourth edition of Sunrise Sidelines is in the books. We got a chance to visit Grandville High School this week to find out why it's so great to be a Bulldog. Turns out, there are many reasons.

Like schools we've profiled in the past, Grandville has an AV club. But Grandville does their show live!

The kids at Grandville are not only learning from their teachers, but each other as well. They put together a promotional video called "We Are Grandville," entirely on their own. It tells people all the great characteristics students at the school have.

The Green Team at GHS has Mother Nature's best interests at heart. The conservation group started with some seniors who encouraged growing your own food and reducing your carbon footprint. It's coming to the end of the growing season in the school's garden but the plants there are still beautiful.

The RoboDawgs are the future of the tech world. The group of 60 students showed off their tee shirt cannon for us. The robots they build compete in two annual events, each with a specific task to be performed. The RoboDawgs typically do well in those events as well, earning national and world honors.

Grandville is one of the many schools with a "Be Nice" program. It's an anti-bullying effort with an emphasis on mental health. Students involved say they want to help their peers.

Peer To Peer is a mentoring program that connects Grandville students. They meet once a week to chat, and once a month they play games after school. Students involved in the group say they're proud to help make a real difference in their communities.

You've heard of cheerleaders, of course, but it the Dawg Boys bring a different kind of school spirit to Grandville High School. They describe themselves and "kind of" like male cheerleaders. Their main goal is to cheer their hearts out and get the student section involved in the game at hand. The Dawg Boys didn't have any problem smack talking their upcoming opponents, the Rockford Rams, either.

After meeting all the students, it was time for some fun and games with the teachers. We brought back an old favorite, forcing the educators to pull gummy worms out of a whip cream pie. They had 20 seconds to finish and boy was it a lot of fun to watch, as the Grandville pep band played a rally song.

Thank you Grandville Bulldogs! We had such a great time meeting you all. And just like we do every week during Sunrise Sidelines, we learned the future of West Michigan is bright with this next generation of leaders preparing to take the torch!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV