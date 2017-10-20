Sunrise Sidelines: Kent City High School

Students pose for the camera at the final Sunrise Sidelines of 2017, on Oct. 20 at Kent City High School.

KENT CITY, MICH. - The regular season of high school football really flew by. It's already week nine, which means it's our final Sunrise Sidelines of 2017.

To wrap it up, we hung out with the Kent City High School Eagles. They're the smallest school we've visited on our Sunrise Sidelines tour. But the modest enrollment at the school doesn't reflect the big, amazing spirit people in Kent City have for their community.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Kent City volleyball team has joined the fight against breast cancer. Over the years they've made that fight their chief cause and have raised more than $50,000 dollars for breast cancer related charities.

One thing about Kent City that has improved over the years is its academic standing. Back in 2010, the Michigan Department Education included the high school on its persistently low achieving list because of low test scores. Since then, the numbers have improved. ACT scores have gone up 2 points on average and SAT scores moved up more than 35 points.

Kent City also has a pretty cool tech class. It's where people who think creatively and people who think mechanically collaborate to come up with amazing creations, including their own drone. The students design the parts on the computer and make their visions come to life using 3D printers.

The football team has had an amazing couple of years. The coach is actually the high school principal, so you know these guys are well behaved and disciplined. They're also very successful. Last season they won their first playoff game and during this year's campaign, the team is perfect through eight games.

The band this year is telling the tale of Rapunzel. Unfortunately they haven't been able to compete so far this season because of weather, but they will be taking the field in competition this coming Saturday. They put on a show for us during Sunrise Sidelines.

Speaking of performances, it's been a hot minute since Kent City has put on a major musical at the high school. But that all changes next week when students put on their production of "Little Shop of Horrors." We got a sneak preview.

We brought back one of our favorite games where the staff members and teachers dig gummy bears out of whip cream pies using nothing but their mouths. It's always a fan favorite and, for the kids, this time around did not disappoint either.

Thank you, Kent City Eagles! We could not have picked a better place to wrap up Sunrise Sidelines for 2017. You guys are amazing and we wish you all the best of luck. You have bright futures ahead of you!

