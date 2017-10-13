Team effort lifts Rockford over East Kentwood

Rockford's football team gathers on the sidelines during a 24-10 win over East Kentwood on Friday, Oct. 13. (Photo: Matt Gard)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - It was homecoming at Rockford High School on Friday, Oct. 13. The school honored inductees into its Hall of Fame.

And the Rams put up a Hall of Fame effort in the second half to come back and beat East Kentwood 24-10.

The game started slow, with a very defensive effort, and no score after one quarter. However, it wasn't too long into the second when Maliq Thompson broke the tie, giving Rockford a 7-0 lead.

The Rockford band is striking up that fight song. Rams strike first. 7-0 over East Kentwood, 10:57 in 2nd #13oysl @13oysl pic.twitter.com/mgquu9IqJi — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) October 13, 2017

An Elijah Short field goal and Kionte Blakely touchdown would give the Falcons a 10-7 lead at half.

Kionte Blakey dives across the goal line. East Kentwood leads Rockford 10-7 with 0:28 in 2nd #13oysl @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/N2p8JhNSoZ — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) October 14, 2017

With the win, Rockford heads into the regular season finale against Hudsonville with a chance to finish second in the OK Red.

East Kentwood will battle Caledonia for fourth place in the conference next week.

