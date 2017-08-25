Tri-Unity Christian falls to St. Philips

Tri Unity Christian falls in season opener

WYOMING, MICH - Tri Unity Christian didn't have too many problems last year. Cruising through the regular season unbeaten, before a tight loss in the state semifinals.

They were put to the test Friday night taking on the Battle Creek Saint-Philips Fighting Tigers. The game was a defensive battle as both teams were scoreless after one quarter.

In the second Tigers Quarterback Conor Gausselin found JC Downey in the open field giving St. Phillips an 8-0 lead.

The Defenders came back to tie the game in the third quarter on a long run from Benson Heath.

The Tigers had the ball first in overtime and were able to score to take a 14-8 lead. Tri Unity Christian was unable to reach the end zone on their attempt.

