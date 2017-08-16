Allendale aims to 'Burn the Boats'

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Some people love it and some people hate it but it seems like the spread offenses have lead to a scoring boom in high school football and the Allendale Falcons were one of the highest flying offense in West Michigan last year.

The question for them is if they can keep it up heading into this season.

They lose a good handful of seniors from last year's team that lost just 3 times, with a schedule that featured three games against eventual state champions and another against a state semifinalist.

But that was last year, this squad isn't looking back and are pushing ahead, it's their mantra.

