Attitude and effort making a difference for Ionia

Ionia Bulldogs football (Photo: Eric Lloyd)

IONIA, MICH. - The Ionia Bulldogs are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2013. The last few years they've been on the verge, just a game or two away.

Coach Mike Holes says moving forward, attitude and effort will make all the difference, and so far he's seen that from his team all summer.

He thought that effort might dwindle after school picked back up in Ionia, but it hasn't and that has Holes and his team feeling confident.

"Going into pre-season, sometimes you have a tough practice. Things don't always go well. Kids don't always come with a lot of energy, that kind of thing. And we really haven't seen that yet," Holes said.

"We have a group of seniors that has been really dedicated to weight room and I think they're showing that this effort carries over everywhere for them.

"Obviously winning that first game is the most important thing to start your season."

That first game will come Friday, August 25 when the Bulldogs take on Charlotte.

