Blackhawks plan to soar in 2017

FENNVILLE, MICH. - For the fifth straight year, Fennville opened up with a midnight practice.

The Blackhawks are coming off back to back 3-6 seasons and despite losing the player they expected to play quarterback this year, Coach Brian Sackett says he is very surprised with the talent and condition of his kids this summer and he has two new viable options under center.

After two straight years without a win in their league, the SAC-Lakeshore conference has shaken up a whole new slate of opponents and a whole new chance to surprise some people.

Fennville opens its 2017 on August 25 against Schoolcraft.

Conference play begins on September 22 against Martin.

