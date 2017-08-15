Byron Center ready for an encore

After trying to get over the hump the past few seasons, Byron Center was able to go unbeaten in the OK Green in 2016, winning the conference for the first time since 2009.

Mark Cisco's bunch had just their second 10-win season ever, lead by the highest scoring offense in school history, averaging more than 38 points per game.

But gone are names like Zac Saltzgaber, Josh Saltzgaber and Brayden Smith. In fact, several skill position players from that offense have graduated. However, the Bulldogs do return do-it-all weapon Shane Tagg and 3 starters on the offensive line, led by center Evan Gast and that unit's confidence is sky high after the praise their teammates gave them last year.

