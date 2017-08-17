Caledonia looking to capitalize on effort.

CALEDONIA, MICH. - Caledonia is in a tough conference, and plays schools with student bodies almost double the size the Fighting Scots. However, that isn't deterring their plans to have a winning season.

Coach Burrill has been impressed with his teams physicalness saying they've tackled really well. He's also pleased the way the team has offensively hid the ball and taken to the playbook.

"Our number one goal is on the back of our shirt," said Coach Burrill. "It says overcome. We're not going to have the most talent on the field most of the time, and our kids will have to overcome that."

Caledonia opens their season Thursday, Aug. 24 against Howell.

