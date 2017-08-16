Calvin Christian wants more

Last season, Grandville Calvin Christian snapped a two year skid and made the playoffs while finishing 2nd in the OK Silver.

But it was a short stay in the postseason after the Squires lost to Portland in the first round.

This season, under new head coach and former offensive coordinator Dan Kapenga, the goal is to return to the second season, but this time they want to make a run, despite a small roster of about 25 players.

© 2017 WZZM-TV