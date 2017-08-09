Clippers sail away from long losing streak

MARTIN, MICH. - The Martin Clippers are just three years removed form a 56 game losing streak.

Last year, they fell two games short of the playoffs -- with just 9 points determining two of those losses. This year, they have turned the program into the right direction.

With a new coach, and a new stadium next, the Clippers hope a few more wins will help boost their numbers because when it comes to Class D football, it's always about the number of kids available to play.

