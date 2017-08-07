Eagles fight through a crowded division

GRAND RAPIDS - Grand Rapids Christian had a bounce back season in a big way last year, cruising through the regular season at 8-1 after a disappointing 5-5 season in 2015.

Christian can score.

For them it's always about the defense keeping up.

Coach Don Fellows says they are a bit thin on depth so health will be a main factor.

Especially if they want to contend in Division 3.

There is so many talented West Michigan teams in their division, it is all about playing the best at the right time.

