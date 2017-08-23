'Every Friday a dog fight' for Shelby Tigers

Shelby Tigers (Photo: Roger Lenneman)

SHELBY, MICH. - Coach Lorenzo Rodriguez says it's going to be tough for Shelby, and that every Friday will be a dog fight.

The Tigers reached the state semi-finals in 2012 and 2013, but every year since have had losing years. In fact, you'd have to go back to September 2014 to find the last time Shelby recorded a win.

This is a new season though. The team is up to 22 or 23 players after having only 16 players go out for the team in 2016.

Those players are doing the things they need to be competitive in the West Michigan Conference too. After scrimmaging against Reed City and Muskegon Catholic Central, both teams with impressive pasts, Rodriguez says he liked a lot of what he saw.

Friday, August 25 Shelby opens up with Grant.

