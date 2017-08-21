Experienced Chix eye deep playoff run

ZEELAND, MICH. - For the Chix at Zeeland East, last year they made the playoffs only to lose in the first round to conference foe Byron Center.

But Derek Pennington's team is returning several starters on both sides of the ball so the expectation is not only to make the playoffs again in 2017 but possibly make a run in the uber-competitive Division 3 tournament.

A majority of the Chix skill players are back on offense but the defense may see the biggest leap this year.

