Falcons returning to physical football

East Kentwood returns tons of speed this fall as the Falcons continue their history of having burners at receiver, running back and defensive back. Players like Jacoby Welsch, Jawann Kirkland, Keonte Blakely will add a playmaking dynamic to the Falcons this year.

But this season will be less about speed for East Kentwood and more about bulk.

For the past two seasons East Kentwood featured a spread attack--putting the ball in the hands of quarterback Evan Maday and having him make plays. Now that Maday has moved on to Hope College to play baseball, head coach Tony Kimbrough wants to return to a more physical brand of football. And he's got the perfect personnel to do so.

Left tackle Logan Brown is one of the best players in the state and he'll team up with Mazi Smith to pave the way for the Falcons running game, while trying to shut down rushing attacks in the OK Red.

"On the O-line we have five big guys including myself, same with the D-line," Brown said. "I think we shouldn't give up any big runs this season, to be honest. With the talent we have and the size, there shouldn't be any excuse."

Last year the Falcons struggled with turnovers and third down conversions. Kimbrough says if they get those problems cleaned up then it could be a special year.

"We've worked on valuing the football all year and ending each drive with a kick. Either a field goal, extra point or punt. Hopefully we'll see the results on the field."

