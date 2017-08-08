FHC hungry for more heading into new season

Forest Hills Central linemen run drills during practice (Photo: Jamal Spencer)

ADA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Coming off their best season since 1995, the Forest Hills Central Rangers are looking to keep their momentum going and reach beyond the 9-3 record they achieved in 2016.

Those three losses from last season came by a combined total of eight points, and two of them were to their OK White foe, the Lowell Red Arrows.

The second loss against Lowell, a 22-19 affair in the regional finals, sent FHC home for the fall. And while the Rangers are certain to have the Red Arrows circled on their calendar, they also know they have to take it week-by-week.

Forest Hills Central opens up the year with a home game against Jension.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

