FHE Hawks hope 3-6 season was a fluke year

ADA, MICH. - The Forest Hills Eastern went 11-2 in 2015, their best season in program history.

But then came the switch from the OK Bronze to the OK Gold and similar to Wayland Union -- the tougher schedule took a toll on the Hawks.

They also lost a few impact seniors, especially on the offensive line.

Head coach Ben Sherman is now in his second year with the team and now that the players have a full year of his system under their belt, they expect things to go a lot smoother this season as they try to get back to the playoffs for the seventh time in school history.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV