FHN ready to open up playbook

Forest Hills Northern went 5-4 in Matt Moffett's first regular season as head coach. The Huskies featured an explosive passing game and deep crop of receivers but struggled at times with their focus.

That led to a 63-14 loss to Muskegon in the playoffs to end their season.

Now, in year two, Moffett hopes to put more of his stamp on the program.

"We want to do some different things this season, with audibles, and just put ourselves in better situations."

This offseason the Huskies appear to have more of a bond as they attempt to better pay attention to the details, hoping it helps them down the stretch in games this season.

