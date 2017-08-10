Fifth straight title won't come easy for MCC

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Very few head coaches in Michigan high school history have won four state titles in a row.

Even fewer have done it in their first four years at a school. Steve Czerwon at Muskegon Catholic Central has done just that.

But with that success, comes high expectations and the Crusaders will take on those expectations with two thirds of their starters from last year moving on and a very young squad.

Without a junior varsity team, MCC benefits from getting their hands on their kids as freshmen, coaches can work them slowly in the system until a year like this comes where they have their shot at their own ring.

The fresh blood in the starting lineup may also help stave off complacency.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV