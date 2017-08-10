Grandville continuing climb to the top

After seven straight losing seasons, Grandville high school hired Eric Stiegel in 2014 to take over the football program. The Bulldogs win total has gone up each year and this season they hope to continue that trend.

After winning five games in 2014, then six in 2015, the Bulldogs finally broke through last season and won 10 games, their highest total since winning 12 games in 1996.

The past two seasons the Bulldogs have won a share of the OK Red but both seasons they shared that title with Rockford, a program that Stiegel still considers the cream of the crop.

Last year the Bulldogs knocked the Rams out of the playoffs after falling to them during the regular season. As rewarding as that win was, Stiegel says Rockford is still the top dog.

"As much as the stakes have been raised for us, we know we still have to go through them and the rest of the OK Red," said the Bulldogs head coach. "I'm sure we have their attention and everybody else's."

Grandville's offense was historic last season, scoring a school record 444 points. But the defense held opponents to the 6th lowest point total in a season in school history, and they return several key players like senior safety Keaton Hamilton and senior defensive tackle Matt Kelly.

